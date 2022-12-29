Single-engine plane crashes near Athens airport, both passengers walk away with minor injuries

The plane, a Piper PA-24-260 Comanche, had recently taken off from Athens-Ben Epps Airport before the pilot reported being in distress after the plane lost power.

ATHENS, Ga. — Two passengers were aboard a single-engine plane and thankfully only suffered only minor injuries after it crashed. It happened just outside an Athens airport Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services said.

The plane, a Piper PA-24-260 Comanche, had recently taken off from Athens-Ben Epps Airport before the pilot reported being in distress after the plane lost power.

The pilot attempted to circle back to the airport to make an emergency landing but was unable to do so. The plane crashed in a wooded area along Shoal Creek Drive behind a home, not far from the Athens airport.

Both passengers were able to crawl out of the plane and then called emergency services. They were taken to the hospital for what was described as "minor injuries," according to officials.

Athens-Clarke County police and firefighters received a call just after 1:30 p.m. on the reported plane crash. The pilot and the other passenger were able to give first responders a better location of the crash site after confirming their plane had gone down, officials said.

Firefighters were able to help disconnect the power to the plane and used firefighting foam to remove any fuel vapors that had leaked due to the ruptured fuel tank caused by the crash, according to a statement from Athens-Clarke County.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and will continue to be monitored by both Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services.