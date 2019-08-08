ATHENS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Athens resident has been arrested after comments allegedly made on a gaming forum, claiming he was going to blow up a school.

Athens-Clarke County Police said Kevin Sorrells was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with terroristic threats. Investigators said they had learned Sorrells made a comment on a chat forum saying not only was he going to blow up a school, but that he would also use firearms to shoot up that school.

Athens-Clarke County Police were able to get a search warrant for Sorrells' home. Based on what they know about the situation and what officers discovered during the search, detectives don't believe there is any evidence of an imminent threat to the public.

Authorities haven't announced exactly what led up to the comments, where they were posted or how they learned about them. They also haven't named specifically which school was threatened.

Police are still investigating the situation and have asked that anyone with information about the case call Detective Michael Carroll at 706-613-3330 Ext. 292.

Sorrells' arrest comes just days after two mass shootings - the first in El Paso, Texas and the next in Dayton, Ohio - which took several lives and injured even more.

