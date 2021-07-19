Shooting reported near UGA's campus; 1 hurt

School officials said police are investigating; there is no longer an immediate danger to the campus

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia officials sent an alert to students and staff on Monday about reports of a shooting off-campus.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Weir Circle, which is not far from Baxter Street. A woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

In a tweet, UGA officials told the university community to avoid that area as police looked into the situation. However, they later tweeted there was no longer an immediate danger to the campus.

This investigation is still ongoing.

UGA Alert Message. Report of an off-campus shooting at Parkview Homes on Baxter St. Avoid this area. Information at https://t.co/xlRLzpGdf7. — UGA (@universityofga) July 19, 2021