ATHENS, Ga. — A man was arrested after he broke into a Walgreens off Hawthorne Ave. in Athens on Sunday. It happened at around 1:08 a.m.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the call came in about a white man wearing a red hoodie and black stocking cap attempting to break into the store.

The suspect was detained inside of the store and identified as Edward Wessinger. Officials said Wessinger had multiple cuts and scrapes on his hand that were bleeding. When officers searched him, they said they found a screwdriver and a lot of cigarette packets covered in blood in his possession.

According to Officer James Bryant, Wessinger appeared to had broken into the store by throwing a large rock through the glass door. Bryant said there were blood stains on the broken door glass, blood stains on cigarette packets inside of the store near the front counter and blood stains on two doors inside of the store.

The manager of the Walgreens told Athens police that it's going to cost at least $1,500 to $2,000 to repair the glass door.

Wessinger was arrested for burglary --smash and grab, according to Bryant.

