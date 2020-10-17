Fire extinguished at UGA's Tate Student Center

Authorities are investigation whether fireworks played a role in the small blaze.

ATHENS, Ga. — A fire on the roof of a well-known building at the University of Georgia has been extinguished, authorities told 11Alive late Friday evening.

Athens-Clarke County Fire crews responded to the Tate Center to reports of a fire on the roof of the building. They were able to extinguish the fire and found few, if any, signs of the fire extending into the fourth floor but they plan to continue their investigation in the daylight hours.

At this point, the cause isn't officially known, though the fire department is looking at the possibility that fireworks may have played a role.