Teen dies in motorcycle crash, Athens-Clarke County Police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A 19-year-old died following a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

On April 30, officers said they responded to the 4300 block of Atlanta Highway for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV around 1:45 p.m.

Christian Williams was driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Atlanta Highway as a 2014 Honda CRV was turning left into Sam's Club from the opposite direction, according to police. The vehicles crashed, leaving Williams injured. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died.

Investigators said this is the fifth deadly motor vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County this year.