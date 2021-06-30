Teen hospitalized after Athens shooting

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — A man is recovering after being shot around the corner from an Athens-Clarke County elementary school on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Milford Drive around 4 p.m. regarding a shooting. That's right around the corner from Barnett Shoals Elementary School.

When officers got there, they found a 19-year-old victim who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and he's going to be okay, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective David Harrison at david.harrison@accgov.com or 762-400-7361.