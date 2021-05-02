UGA loosens COVID restrictions for Spring Commencement

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is expected to loosen previous requirements for its upcoming Spring Commencement following new guidance from state and federal health agencies.
The university announced on Saturday that it will be making a handful of changes that come after new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and a recently-signed executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp.
In a statement, the university said that graduates will be provided a ticket to now sit on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium if they wish. There also won't be a limit to the number of guests in the stands.
Even so, all levels of the stadium will be open "to promote social distancing, as strongly encouraged by the Governor's Executive Order." The university also urges attendees to wear masks.
The undergraduate and graduate commencements will remain spread over the dates of May 13, 14, and 15.
Full commencement schedule details
Undergraduate Commencement
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
- Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication
- Terry College of Business
Friday, May 14
- College of Environment and Design
- College of Pharmacy
- Franklin College of Arts and Sciences
- School of Social Work
Saturday, May 15
- College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
- College of Engineering
- College of Family and Consumer Sciences
- College of Public Health
- Mary Frances Early College of Education
- Odum School of Ecology
- School of Public and International Affairs
- Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources
Graduate Commencement
Friday, May 14
Gates open at 8 a.m.
The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.