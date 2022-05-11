UGA Athletics to host celebration of life for Vince Dooley

The university will hold the service on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Stegeman Coliseum.

The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Monday evening that it will hold a celebration of life service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley who passed away on Oct. 28 at age 90.

Georgia Bulldog fans across the state still mourning the loss of the legend now have another chance to memorialize his legacy.

“This will be a tremendous opportunity to honor a man who meant the world to so many of us," said Josh Brooks, the school's athletics director.

The university said the service will be open and free to the public and that the clear bag policy will be in effect.

UGA's celebration of life comes after the Bulldogs paid their respect on the field for the school's most winningest coach on Saturday. Players donned a special patch on their uniforms honoring Coach Dooley in their game against the University of Tennessee. The university also featured special markings on the field to commemorate the idol's impact on the athletic program, according to the department. Gov. Kemp also ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor Dooley that same day.

The legend's family will be holding a private service at the Bernstein Funeral Home.

Dooley is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame. He has earned the Bulldogs 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the team.

Those who wish to pay tribute can at the Stegeman Coliseum on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.