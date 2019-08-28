CUMMING, Ga. — Workers across nine states in the southeast returned to work today, after the union representing the AT&T workers announced an end to their strike.

20,000 employees walked off the job site on Saturday claiming AT&T was conducting unfair labor practices. Communications Workers of America, the union representing workers released a statement regarding the end to multi-state protest saying that they reached a handshake agreement with AT&T and would return to the bargaining table on Wednesday afternoon to make an official tentative agreement.

Workers in Forsyth County say they were notified of the news around 3am Wednesday morning by a CWA representative. Forsyth County Strike organizer and wire technician, William Hobb says they made a plan to enter the gates to work as a unit on Wednesday, “I want to shake each and every one of these people’s hands for standing out there with me and making our voices heard…and I want to say thank you to the 20,000 other workers that stood beside us across the Southeast and are heading back to work as one voice."

WXIA

Hobbs says the reaction to the news has been somewhat mixed among the workers, “some were excited (to get back to work)…others were a bit apprehensive (about the negotiations)."

Hobbs added that they'll just have to wait and see how things play out, "for now we are headed back to work, and happy that we were able to start a conversation between two groups."

