Avalon to Host Drive-through Graduation Celebration this Friday

Alpharetta destination invites 2020 High School graduates to experience a special drive-through graduation ceremony along the Boulevard

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Due to this year’s graduation ceremonies being cancelled, Avalon is hosting a celebratory car parade ceremony along their Boulevard this Friday.

The mixed use development is giving students and their families the opportunity to acknowledge their accomplishments alongside the community from 10 a.m. to noon on May 22.

“Just because graduation looks a little different this year, we believe each grad deserves to be celebrated with the excitement and fanfare of a traditional ceremony,” said Lauren Ness, marketing manager at Avalon. “Avalon has always been a place for the community to come together and celebrate life’s special moments, and we can’t wait to honor grads with a one-of-a-kind car parade down the Boulevard. Congrats to the Class of 2020!”

Beginning at 10 a.m., participating graduates and their families can meet in their cars at the surface parking lot between Ted’s Montana Grill and Arhaus in preparation for the parade. Grads are encouraged to decorate their cars with excited messaging about being graduating seniors.

At 11 a.m., the parade will begin as the Avalon truck leads the assembled cars down the Boulevard. During the parade, a specially curated graduation playlist will be blasting celebratory music throughout the property. Avalon’s Haven and Veranda residents are encouraged to step out onto their balconies and cheer on the graduates for the achievements.

The parade will end at noon at Palmer Plaza (located between Oak Steakhouse and Colletta), where each grad has the opportunity to snap a Polaroid photo for Avalon’s memory wall. Following the event, the memory wall can be found at Concierge throughout the weekend where guests can commemorate each graduate.

The center is asking Grads to share their experience on social media with the hashtag #AvalonLovesGrads.

