CUMMING, Ga. — Puppet shows, parachutes, and playtime. It’s all part of 1,000 books before kindergarten, a program offered in public libraries throughout Georgia.

“The whole goal is to prepare kids from infancy through Pre-K to get them ready for kindergarten, and the wonderful but oftentimes hard work of learning how to read and how to write,” Tracy Walker, program manager at the Cumming Library, said. “Our storytimes are very popular, and I think it's because we really did put a lot of thought into how these activities will benefit our kids as they get ready for school. So we have a lot of wonderful families who come and join us for our storytimes.”

If you missed the Tuesday event at the Cumming Library, don’t worry.

“We have this event that all of our library branches,” Walker said. “You can also go to the event tomorrow at our Sharon Forks branch. You can go to our Hampton Park branch on Thursday and to our Post Road branch on Friday and Saturday to enjoy this program.”

