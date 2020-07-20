10,000 gallons of sewage spill into river near Suwanee golf course

Forsyth County says they spread lime to help mitigate the side effects.

Almost 10,000 gallons in sewage waste spilled into a Forsyth County neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Forsyth County officials, the spill came from a manhole on Golf Club Drive in Suwanee. It took crews to two hours to stop the leak. The spill was approximately 9,450 gallons in volume and entered an unnamed tributary of Dicks Creek.

“The Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer was notified at 7:15 a.m. and the overflow was stopped at 9 a.m., “Shields said. “The main cause was determined to be cleaning rags and construction debris.”

To help mitigate the effects of the spill, crews cleaned the area and spread lime. Signs letting residents know of the spill have also been placed in the area.

