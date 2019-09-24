FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Some would say CMX CineBistro is a movie theatre that serves food, but others would argue it’s actually a restaurant that shows movies. Matt Russell, VP of Operations for the Miami- based company, believes it’s the latter of the two.

“Our culinary professionals are at the executive chef level, or corporate executive chef, or vice president of culinary,” Russell said. “They spent years as far as culinarians training to do scratch menus, combining two things that don't normally go together - quality and quantity. When people come to CMX CineBistro, they're going to get a fine-dining type of cuisine delivered in a luxurious theatre environment, with all brand new, first-run movies.”

WXIA

And that’s just on the theatre side.

“On the other side at CMX Stone Bar, you’ll be looking at all the big games, whether that's on Saturday or Sunday or for the Super Bowl, we show them all,” Russell said. “If you’re looking for the NFL ticket, NFL GameDay, all the major sporting events, we host everything here. So when we say entertainment facility, we really mean it.”

WXIA

The facility, which opens to the public on Friday, has an impressive layout. The sports bar has seating for 70+ people. Each of the nine theatres seats 90, and there’s a full kitchen right in the middle of it all. Private events are also welcome at CMX CineBistro.

“The Stone Sports Bar can be rented out, and the theaters can be rented out,” Russell said. “When you're thinking about having birthday parties, gatherings, sales meetings, corporate events, and I can guarantee you, if you want to increase your next meeting by 80 percent as far as attendance and people actually wanting to go, you come to our facility. It's exciting here.”

Each of the theatres offers reclining seats and concierge service. Movie-goers are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early, so they can order food and drinks before the feature presentation. The facility is also promoting regular date nights, by not allowing children past a certain time.

“All shows 8 p.m. and before are what we call family-friendly,” Russell said. “Anything 8:01, 8:02, 8:15 is now 21 and over. That core date night is very important to the concept.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Forsyth Co. deputy fired after attending event drunk

Cumming Library closing for renovations

Halcyon opens to public