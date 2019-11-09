CUMMING, Ga. — One is dealing with PTSD. The other is worried about 9/11-related cancer. We sat down with two survivors of the attack on the World Trade Center.

In our first story, they talked about that day 18 years ago and coming together to find each other at a Cumming, Ga. coffee shop years later.

RELATED: 9/11 survivors develop friendship after meeting in local coffee shop

Now, hear how that day continues to affect their lives and the lives of their friends.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Liberty Middle School pays tribute to first responders

This is how Georgia police and fire departments are remembering 9/11