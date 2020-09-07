Sunflower farm in Cumming reopens for the season

Anderson’s Sunflower Farm is officially open for business.

CUMMING, Ga. — Sunflower season is officially underway in Forsyth County.

Anderson’s Sunflower Farm, which has been a local attraction for many years, opened Wednesday - with a slightly larger operation that usual.

The owner, Dennis Anderson, said there’s an extra field of flowers, which should make social distancing a little easier. Masks are not required, but there’s plenty of hand sanitizer available.

“We hope they're a little safer by being outside in the fresh air and all that,” Anderson said. “We encourage anybody that feels a little nervous or anything to please stay away, because we are doing what we can, but we sure can't guarantee anything.”

The sunflower farm, which is located at 3360 Shiloh Road in Cumming, has become a popular destination for families, photographers and artists, many of whom showed up on opening day with their paint and canvases.

“For pictures, there's only about a two-week period,” Anderson said. “After that, the petals fall out, and the center where the seeds actually grow continues to get larger and they're just not pretty.”

The sunflowers are available for purchase at just $1 each, and the admission fee is $20 per vehicle. The farm is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.