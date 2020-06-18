Avalon in Alpharetta Lands Four New Retailers

Onward Reserve and High Country Outfitters among the latest brands joining the mixed-use destination

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Avalon, the $1 billion mixed-use community in Alpharetta developed by North American Properties (NAP), will soon welcome four new retailers: Onward Reserve, High Country Outfitters, Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy and Tempur-Pedic.

Less than two months after launching Better Together, NAP’s company-wide COVID-19 response program designed to make the destination safe for the community’s return, 93 percent of Avalon’s retailers are open and experiencing higher than expected foot traffic and sales. Over Memorial Day weekend, the majority of businesses were pleasantly surprised by their numbers. Free People outperformed sales by 10 percent compared with sales last Memorial Day. Others like Peter Millar, Marmi and Antico are competitive, hitting sales within 80-90% of last year’s numbers.

The latest retailers to join Avalon’s curated lineup include:

High County Outfitters, a local, family-owned outdoor gear and clothing shop featuring top brands such as Patagonia, YETI and Big Green Egg will pop-up at Avalon on June 18. With five other locations throughout metro Atlanta, High County Outfitter’s Avalon location will only feature the retailer’s most popular merchandise.

Onward Reserve, a specialty men’s apparel and lifestyle brand based in Atlanta, will open its 13th store at Avalon in early October. Known for delivering a world-class retail experience with genuine hospitality, Onward Reserve outfits the gentleman’s lifestyle from day to night, weekday to weekend. With a laid-back approach to luxury and unwavering quality, Onward Reserve offers a personalized shopping experience with everything from performance and tailored sportswear to t-shirts featuring original works of art, as well as a curated assortment of accessories and distinctive gifts.

Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy will bring its innovative, fun and restorative wellness experience to The Boulevard in August. Their most popular services include whole body cryotherapy and IV therapy. Cryotherapy releases reduces inflammation in the body, provides a mood and energy boost, relieves muscle pain, improves sleep, and burns 500-800 calories per session. IV therapies deliver vital hydration and micronutrients that provide a range of benefits, including helping detoxify the body and improving its immune function, brain health, energy and longevity.

Tempur-Pedic, a national retailer specializing in mattresses and pillows made from Tempur material, is expected to open its Avalon flagship this fall.

Avalon adds new retailers 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

In addition, innovative South African craft cocktail and beef jerky restaurant Biltong Bar is slated to open its doors in August, with fast-casual eatery gusto! targeting an early fall opening. Earlier this year, Avalon welcomed women’s fashion and styling company EVEREVE, multinational beauty brand Sephora and luxury timepiece and watch brand MAYORS.