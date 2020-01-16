Award-winning romantic getaway opens in Cumming

CUMMING, Ga. — If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, look no further than Belamere Suites. The Ohio-based hotel chain just opened it’s second location on Antioch Road in Cumming, and the amenities rival even the fanciest hotels in downtown Atlanta.

“Nobody in this whole area has anything close to what we have, as far as personal amenities are concerned,” John Kranjec, president of Belamere Suites Hotels, said. “All of our suites are about 1,500 square feet, so very large. We've got single-story suites and then we also have two-story suites. Our two-story suites and our single-story suites all include a two-person 100-gallon jacuzzi which is the largest they make, also a two-person shower with two shower heads and body massagers and jets all over the place.”

And that’s just the bathroom! Each suite also has a king-size bed decorated with rose petals and chocolates, a mini fridge and even a garage.

“We did that because we have a lot of honeymoon people, and after the reception they have all their gifts and presents and everything in their cars,” Kranjec said. “Nobody wants to park two blocks away from their room and walk and be concerned about that on their honeymoon night. So we added garages.”

If you’re still not impressed, just wait. In addition to everything else, each suite has its own indoor swimming pool and dry sauna.

WXIA

“It becomes all-encompassing,” Kranjec said. “You don't have to go anywhere. The idea coming to this hotel is that you arrive, and you stay till check out. You really don't go anywhere else.”

He said specialty packages are available and everything is customizable.

“We can do candles. We can do roses. We can customize a suite any way that you want, just to make it perfect for you. If you're in the doghouse guys, this is the place to go.” he said. “We go from licensed massage therapists that can come out and do couples massages all the way to balloons and roses. Whatever your heart desires, we can probably come up with it.”

Kranjec said the idea for all of this dates back nearly 20 years when he opened the first Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, Ohio.

WXIA

“I built the same type of property with the same amenities about 16 years ago in Ohio,” he said. “Since then, we've been graced with being the number one most romantic hotel in America through TripAdvisor, two years in a row - which has never happened before - in a little town in Ohio, out of like 86,000 hotels. What we've done is taken all the really good parts that we have out in Ohio and put them all together and made this one here in Cumming, Georgia.”

This raises the question: why Cumming?

“It's a fantastic area,” Kranjec said. “The people are fantastic. It's growing. It's got a great vibe to it. It's far enough away from the city to where you're still in the country, so it does feel like a getaway for everybody from Atlanta. The surrounding areas are beautiful. We're close to the foothills. We’re got a little bit of everything, a little country and a little city all in one.”

WXIA

27 suites just opened, but Kranjec said there’s room for 40. So the expansion is already being planned. Each suite is designed for two people. Nightly rates start around $170 and fluctuate depending on availability. In case you’re wondering, Valentine’s Day is totally booked.

“This isn't party central,” he said. “This is actually a place just to get away and be with the person that you want to be with. It really strengthens the family bond when the two adults in your family are closer together. This is designed specifically for romance, specifically for people to get away.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Local bands rally around His Rock Music record store

Forsyth County middle school victim of cyberbullying uses service dog to cope

Tips for getting healthy and staying safe in the new year