FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A pastor already accused of molesting a girl under the age of 16 multiple times is now facing more charges of sex crimes involving minors, bringing the total number to three.

Last month, Benjamin "Gus" Harter, 80, was arrested for one count of child molestation - accused of touching the 16-year-old inappropriately as she lay in his bed on multiple occasions across at least three years, from 2012 to 2015.

Now, the Forsyth Coutny Sheriff's Office confirms two new charges of child molestation - one for each new alleged victim. The allegations, officials said, are similar to the previous one and happened within Forsyth County. Harter resides in Cumming, Georgia in Forysth County.

Harter severed as the pastor at Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church in Dunwoody, beginning in 2014. Shortly after he was charged the first time, the church told 11Alive he was no longer affiliated with the church.

Harter's work spanned decades, regions and continents. Before he served as pastor at the Dunwoody church, the 80-year-old preached at Primitive Baptist Church in Suwanee for 30 years.

After that, church officials told 11Alive Harter resigned and moved his family to the Philippines. While there, he opened dozens of churches and built an orphanage.

He returned to the US in 2008, where he worked as a pastor in Florida, Kentucky and Texas. He also adopted 19 children over the years, had five children and more than 20 grandchildren.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office would not say how Harter knew any of his victims, but did confirm that the state's Department of Family and Child Services is investigating the case, as well.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Harter was in jail, but posted a $82,520 bond on Thursday. As part of that bond, Harter must wear a GSP ankle monitor and forfeit his passport.

11Alive reached out to family members of the victims, but they declined to speak.

We also went to Harter's home; a woman answered the door, but would not answer any questions.

