Biscuit Brothers feed 1,000 first responders

A 4 and 5-year-old brother duo have been feeding first responders fighting the coronavirus since their school shut down in March.

CUMMING, Ga. — For the last five months, a four and five-year-old have been delivering biscuits to first responders around Forsyth County. The duo, now know as the Biscuit Brothers, made their final delivery today before they head back to school and celebrated serving up their 1,000th biscuit.

Clark and Andrew Koepp began raffling off eggs from their chicken coop in March when the coronavirus shut down their school. The pair then used the money they raised to purchase biscuits through a local restaurant for those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19. According to their mother, Amy Koeep, the boys wanted to find a way to help those battling the "germs".

"It was difficult for them to understand why they couldn't go back to school. So this was something for them to focus on instead of focusing on the fact all of their favorite places were closed," explains Amy.

The boys deliver the biscuits every Monday morning to firefighters, police, and hospital staff. Amy says her sons wake up at 6 am in order to go pick up the biscuits from Fagan's Biscuit Bar, before driving around the community to drop them off.

“We thought we would do one or two deliveries and then when school kept getting delayed and then ultimately canceled. It was just something that we kept doing. It gave the boys a nice focus and something to think about rather than all of their favorite places being closed," adds Amy.

The boys were able to meet some of the biscuit recipients while social distancing. Amy says Clark and Andrew would make cards with photos and ask for photos in return.

"So the boys were making cards and asking for photos in exchange so they were able to see the photos after they delivered them and see who the biscuits were going to without worrying about the physical contact and not participating in the spread of what we were trying to help," explains Amy.

As the 4 and 5-year-old head back to school, they say this isn't the last we'll see of the Biscuit Brothers.