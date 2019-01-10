CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming resident, Chris Frank-Naffky says she was shocked to spot a black bear out her kitchen window Tuesday morning.

Frank-Naffky says she spotted the bear rifling through trash in the Ridge at Stoney Point neighborhood right around 8 am.

"I immediately started snapping pictures and videos," says Frank-Naffky.

The Cumming resident says she then started direct messaging all of her neighbors to alert them of the sighting, "I posted the photos and video on social media, and then I called the neighbors that don't have social media."

The mother of two says she was worried because a lot of people in the neighborhood were home for fall break, "there's a lot of kids that play in our neighborhood, and people are usually walking their dogs at that time in the morning."

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the American black bears found in Georgia can grow to weigh about 600 pounds.

The department recommends to follow the below guidelines when it comes to bear basics:

Never Feed or Approach Bears Secure Food, Garbage and Recycling Food Remove Bird Feeders When Bears Are Active Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors Clean & Store Grills Clean grills after each use Alert Neighbors to Bear Activity

