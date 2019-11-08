CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a body that was found near a shopping center on Marketplace Boulevard in Cumming on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are working to determine the circumstances behind the death.

The Forsyth County Coroner's Office says they have not been able to determine the manner of death, nor even an exact time of when the person died.

The body has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a formal autopsy at their crime lab in Decatur.

Police in Cumming said they would be able to provide additional information regarding the situation on Monday morning.

