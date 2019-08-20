CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming City Council members are expected to pass a resolution Tuesday evening, allowing voters to decide on Sunday morning alcohol sales.

Forsyth County voted this into reality last year, but the issue was not on the ballot in Cumming. According to Mayor Troy Brumbalow, Cumming City Council members never had a chance to discuss the issue, because the deadline happened to fall in between the regular meetings.

Georgia passed the brunch bill, officially titled State Bill 17, in early 2018. The passage of this allowed individual communities to decide if they’d like to offer alcohol sales 90 minutes earlier on Sunday, shifting the start of sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. The referendum was placed on ballots and passed in dozens of communities last November.

Cheers! | Here's which cities passed Georgia's 'brunch bill' measure The voters have spoken! Ladies and gentlemen who love to brunch will have the opportunity to do so earlier on Sundays in some areas. The legislation "brunch bill" cleared through legislature earlier this year and would replace the current 12:30 p.m. start of Sunday alcohol sales with an 11 a.m.

