CUMMING, Ga. — Lola Bunny is a 2-month-old puppy that arrived at the shelter with two of her siblings.

She has playful puppy energy and loves to play. Lola Bunny is young enough that shelter staff say she would do well with cats or other dogs.

"She could get adjusted to most environments since she is so young and still learning," adds Kathy Gaglio with the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Loly Bunny is not expected to get much bigger than her current size, according to Gaglio. The 2-month-old is white in coloring with some brown spotting.

WXIA

Luna is a 2-year-old female cat that arrived at the shelter after being run over by a car. She went through an amputation surgery and is now in recovery.

"She is one tough girl. At first, she got up and was kind of like 'where is my leg' and then she got used to it and started hopping around.'

Gaglio says Luna should be able to live her live just like any other cat. Luna is will be available for adoption once her stitches have been removed from her leg.

You can meet both Lola Bunny and Luna right now at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter of County Way Road in Cumming.

WXIA

