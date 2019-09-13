CUMMING, Ga. — One Cumming entrepreneur is offering a unique meal delivery service that combines gourmet breakfast and personalized baskets.

Vanessa Ocampo launched her business, “But First Breakfast” about six months ago and offers customers individualized baskets filled with a gourmet breakfast meal of their choice.

The entrepreneur says there was nothing else like it in the area, “I really think this is something Cumming needed and it’s just different than your average gift.”

Ocampo custom designs each basket based on the occasion and the recipient, and then hand delivers the finished product. The entrepreneur says that she knew she had to center the baskets around breakfast because of the nostalgia associated with the meal.

But First Breakfast

“What is better than breakfast in bed? I’ve just always associated breakfast with happiness. A sweet and savory breakfast spread just offers a sense of joy, in my eyes,” says Ocampo.

The business offers customers a wide array of menu items to choose from, but Vanessa says she does specialty requests too.

“One of the baskets I’m doing is for a man from Columbia and the traditional breakfast there includes rice and beans, so I’m doing a special breakfast platter for him,” says Ocampo.

