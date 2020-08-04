Camping company lends out campers to residents impacted by COVID-19

North Georgia Popups is providing seclusion to first responders and immunocompromised residents.

CUMMING, Ga. — Health care worker Luz Marquez is using her 'side hustle' to help provide isolation to those impacted by COVID-19.

The Cumming resident owns North Georgia Popups, a company that offers camping enthusiasts a fully stocked, ready-to-go camper without the hassle of owning it, maintaining it, storing or insuring it.

The company recently posted to their social media pages that they would be loaning out their pop-ups for free to "people who needed to be isolated from their families, either because they are sick or are high-risk workers".

"As a healthcare professional, I see the need for this type of initiative first hand," says Marquez.

Marquez currently works as a lab technician for Northside Hospital and has been in the healthcare industry most of her life.

"My partner and I started this business two years ago as a retirement plan. And while this is normally our busy season for camping, we've realized a different role that we need to play in the coronavirus crisis," says Marquez.

Shortly after offering up their supply of on-site campers, North Georgia Popups announced that it would be joining 'RVs 4 MDs', the recently launched social media initiative to match front line healthcare workers with RV owners willing to lend out their campers.

"We are talking to a first responder that's about three hours away that is in need of a camper because he has a wife and children. And so we're prepared to meet him halfway this weekend and bring him one of our popups," says Marquez.

Marquez says that by joining RVs 4 MDs, they'll be able to connect more RVs with people in need in the North Georgia area.

If you have an RV or camper that you'd like to lend out to a medical professional or are a healthcare worker in need of this service, you can reach out directly to North Georgia Popups or submit an application through RVs 4 MDs.

