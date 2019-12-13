CUMMING, Ga. — A tradition since 1999, the Christmas in Cumming show brings hundreds of area art and craft vendors to the fairgrounds every year.

The show is held inside the Cumming Livestock Barn located on the City of Cumming Fairgrounds, and admission is only a $1.00 with children 12 and under entering free.

Visitors can find a wide array of items including holiday decorations, quilts, candles, paintings, and even pickled vegetables and jams. While the Christmas in Cumming Arts and Crafts Show is taking place, other Christmas activities will be offered including photos with Santa, a s'more station, and a hot chocolate bar.

Jonathan Jenkins, the Marketing Director for the Art Show, says the event offers something for every member of the family, "We have artists making birdhouses, items for your pets, and even beauty care products.

The fair is open Friday, Dec. 13 from 4 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 am to 5 pm.

