CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming Cigar Company is taking a different twist on your average happy hour drink of choice with a bourbon-infused beer and cigar pairing.

Staff say that the bourbon and cigar marriage has been a long-loved pairing by many, and that's why they suggest a glass of Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale with their Diamond Crown Julius Caesar Cigar.

Dina Garrett, a spokesperson for Cumming Cigars, says these two pair nicely together because they both give off similar flavors, "you'll taste toffee, coffee, and sweetness in both the beer and cigar. They also both give off a hint of vanilla."

Cumming Cigar Company is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 am - 10 pm, Sunday from 12 pm - 6 pm, and Monday through Thursday 11 am - 9 pm.

