CUMMING, Ga. — Five Boroughs Pizza Tavern, located in southeast Cumming, is known for its fired New York-style pizza. The locally owned pizzeria and gastropub is also known for their large cocktail, beer, and wine selection. Restaurant staff shows us how they make their mojito.

The traditional Cuban highball consists of white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint. Restaurant staff says it's the perfect combination of sweetness, citrus, and mint flavors.

The restaurant is located at 1370 Buford Highway and is open:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

