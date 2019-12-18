CUMMING, Ga. — Halcyon is inviting the community to dawn their ugliest sweater while drinking for a cause. The mixed-use development is hosting a 21 and up inaugural Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl Christmas from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The bar crawl admission is $5 which goes directly to the Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

Bar crawlers will also get to enjoy an exclusive holiday menu of Christmas inspired cocktails and seasonal beers. The Grinch will also be on hand to judge who has the ugliest sweater of all for a chance to win a $50 gift card from a Halcyon restaurant.

This event is for 21 and up! Participating bars/restaurants include:



Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon

CMX Stone Sports Bar

CT Cantina & Taqueria

Ocean & Acre

Butcher & Brew



You can pre-register online or register once you arrive. The event kicks off at 6 pm and lasts until 9 pm.

﻿Tickets are $5 with an option for a $10 donation ticket

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 18

Halycon at 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005