CUMMING, Ga. — Tam’s Tupelo sits just off the Buford Highway in Cumming serving southern-inspired cocktails and cuisine. We were able to sit down with them during their Friday happy hour to discuss their contribution to the cocktail scene in Cumming.

Tam's Tupelo

Tam’s Tupelo mixed up their famous ‘Andrew’s Fire Roasted Margarita’ while sharing the reason behind its name. Co-owner of Tam’s Tupelo, David Janowitz, says they named the cocktail after one of their former managers who passed away, Andrew Shelton. Janowitz says he put a spicy twist on the cocktail that surprises people, “the trick is that it has fire-roasted jalapenos." Tam’s Tupelo manager, Selena Henderson, says that Shelton was extremely proud of this cocktail, “we know he’s toasting us right now.”

Tam’s Tupelo is a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, and liquor; in addition to its fast array of dining options including everything from Jambalaya to BBQ. The Cumming bar and restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

