CUMMING, Ga. — Cheeky Taqueria located off Peachtree Parkway in Cumming is cooling things off with their Cucumber Cooler Cocktail. The drink differs from the usual margarita and contains fresh basil, cucumber, gin, and elderflower liqueur.

The cocktail was inspired by an old classic from Cheeky's original Suwanee location. The drink has been on the menu for the last 12 years and originally contained Hendrick's Gin. After some trial and error, staff says they felt a more straight forward gin like Old 4th complimented the cucumber flavor better. The locally-made gin is now a staple in this cocktail.

Cheeky manager, Zac Smith says the combination is the perfect balance of botanical and booze, "once you add the elderflower liqueur to it, you have the most refreshing happy hour drink."

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. - midnight every day.

