CUMMING, Ga. — Family-owned Black Diamond Grill has been serving up cocktails and cuisine for the past 10 years in Cumming.

The restaurant and its staff pride themselves on serving quality fresh food at an affordable price. Their tag line is that guests will experience a “diamond in the rough,” while dining at the Black Diamond Grill.

For this week's Cocktails in Cumming segment, the restaurant created the 'Spiked Peach Tea' combing a shot of rye whiskey, a dash of peach syrup, sweet tea, and muddle oranges and peaches.

The sports bar and grill is located on Peachtree Parkway near the Kroger shopping center.

They are open Friday & Saturday from 11 am - 12:30 am, Sunday from 11 am - 11 pm, and Monday - Thursday from 11 am - 12 am.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER COCKTAILS IN CUMMING STORIES:

Cocktails in Cumming: Tam's Grand Finale

Cocktails in Cumming: Giorgio's Bloody Greek

Cocktails in Cumming: Cheeky's Cucumber Cooler