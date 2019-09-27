CUMMING, Ga. — CMX CineBistro officially opens its doors on Friday, September 27 which is why they might be the perfect spot for your weekend happy hour.

In addition to ordering cocktails and cuisine inside the theatre, the new location features the CMX Stone Sports Bar, located in the lounge of the theatre, where sports lovers can watch games on giant LED screens while enjoying handcrafted cocktails and an extensive list of wine and beer.

According to CMX CineBistro VP of Operations, Matt Russell, two of the most popular cocktails are their take on a Paloma and their Strawberry Mango Lemon Drop.

Staff bartenders use vodka, housemade sour mix, mango and strawberry syrup to create the Strawberry Mango Lemon Drop. The Paloma features Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime, and Jarritos Soda.

Located at Halcyon off McFarland Parkway, the new CMX CinéBistro offers in-theater dining and comfortable, oversized reclining love seats.

You can view the menu and showtimes here.

