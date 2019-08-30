CUMMING, Ga. — Family owned and operated Giorgio's Family Kitchen is infusing their Greek roots into the classic Bloody Mary.



Co-owner Constantine Tzortzis, says what makes the 'Greek Bloody' different is the skewer garnish that they add on top which contains feta, olives, and lamb meat.



The cocktail uses pepper-infused vodka that Giorgio's makes themselves using a variety of fresh local peppers. Constantine says the drink is like a meal and a cocktail in one, “it hits the spot when you're craving something salty and different.”

Giorgio's is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from 11:30 am to 9 pm

The restaurant is located off exit 14 in Cumming, inside the Lakeland Plz shopping center.

