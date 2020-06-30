Cumming City Center reveals logo and engraved brick program

Residents can purchase personalized engraved bricks which will be incorporated into the city center.

CUMMING, Ga. — City of Cumming leaders continue to move forward with plans for the anticipated city center.

This week the city announced that they would establish a Buy-A-Brick Program which will allow the public to purchase personalized bricks that will be incorporated into two prominent areas of the City Center. Local leaders also revealed the center's official logo designs.

According to city officials, staff wanted a logo design that would capture the main-street Americana feel of the development while also incorporating modern elements for a classic yet unique and bold look.

“Working with graphic designers from Beeferman Design, our city team went through a fairly lengthy design process,” said Mayor Brumbalow. “The designers took our team’s initial design thoughts and ideas, and from there they created about a dozen different looks for us to review over the course of several weeks before making the final decision.

The official logo will be featured prominently throughout the City Center in areas such as the main entrance, the amphitheater, on some building exteriors as wall murals, and in all formal communications mediums such as letterhead, envelopes and staff business cards.

City staff also adopted a less formal “merchandise logo” which can be used in future creation of promotional items such as t-shirts and mugs after the Center has opened. The merchandise logo is encapsulated inside a hexagon shape. It features a representation of Sawnee Mountain and utilizes a more modern font style than the official logo.

The City of Cumming has partnered with Bricks R Us, a nationally-known organization which specializes in engraved brick fundraising programs, to manage the brick program. The Buy-A-Brick Program is open to any individual, family, business or group interested in leaving a permanent marker at the City Center. All purchased bricks will be placed on walkways around the Plaza Fountain and the Park Fountain, two locations of prominence on City Center grounds.

“Creation of the City Center is such a historic event for the City of Cumming that we wanted to give anyone in our community who is interested an opportunity to leave their mark - in a very literal and tangible way - on the City Center,” said Mayor Brumbalow.

Bricks can be purchased at a rate of $50.00 for one, 4-inch by 8-inch standard brick, and multiple bricks can be purchased by a single source. The cost includes personalization of up to three lines with up to 18 characters per line (characters include all letters, numbers, punctuation marks and spaces). Bricks can be purchased online here.

The Cumming City Center is the vision of Mayor Troy Brumbalow, who heavily promoted the idea of creating the Center during his 2017 mayoral campaign in order to bring back some of the small-town charm that had been lost in downtown Cumming over the years while establishing a new community gathering place. He immediately went to work to make the project a reality after he was sworn into office in January of 2018.

Ground was broken on the project in August of 2019, and since then crews have been conducting site work in anticipation of vertical construction, which will begin later this summer. The Cumming City Center is expected to open to the public in fall of 2021.

Situated on 75 acres located between Canton Highway (Hwy. 20) and Sawnee Drive, west of downtown Cumming and behind Forsyth Central High School, the Cumming City Center development will offer a “main-street Americana” feel. Features will include approximately 117,000 square feet of retail space, a new Cumming Police and Municipal Court building, an amphitheater adjacent to a small lake, two water fountains, ample greenspace including several “pocket parks,” a miniature golf course, and an extensive trail and boardwalk system meandering above the Kelly Mill Branch stream, its tributaries and wetlands. Across Canton Highway, another 10 acres will also be donated to the City for development of additional walking trails.

