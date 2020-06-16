Cumming Aquatic Center opens its pool to the public

Aquatic Center announces leisure pool hours for the summer.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming Aquatic Center opened its doors on Tuesday, June 16th to the public after being closed since March due to the coronavirus.

CAC (Cumming Aquatic Center) will invite residents to enjoy the leisure pool on a first come first serve basis with limited hours and capacity (no more than 200 people per session).

Monday & Tuesday Session 1: 10:00 am – 1:30 pm Session 2: 2:30 – 6:00 pm

Wednesday One Session: 2:30-6:00pm

Thursday & Friday Session 1: 10:00 am – 1:30 pm Session 2: 2:30 – 6:00 pm

Saturday Session 1: 10:00 am – 1:30 pm Session 2: 2:30 – 6:00 pm

Sunday One Session: 1:00 – 5:00 pm.



The center will also implement the following safety protocols and procedures:

All staff and guests will be screened upon arrival and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC in order to keep everyone healthy and safe.

Guests are encouraged to shower at home and limit use of the locker rooms.

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks when out of the pool.

Only 3 swimmers per lane or one family of 4 will be permitted in each Competition Pool lane.

Lifejackets and Deck Furniture will be available to the public and sanitized.

CAC staff will be scheduled to clean/sanitize all surfaces hourly or as needed.

The Concession Stand will be open (some items may be limited initially)

Cabanas are available for rental (maximum group size of 39 per cabana).

Proper chemical levels will continue to be maintained in the pools and water tests will be checked twice as often. The CDC reports that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transferred through properly maintained swimming pool water.



CAC has been opened since June 2011 and has two indoor pools -- a 50-meter competition pool and a 25-yard instructional pool. The outdoor leisure pool is open during the summer, from May through September, and features a slide, a lazy river, and a play structure for children. The outdoor area also features four cabanas for birthday parties and three giant umbrellas for shade.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.