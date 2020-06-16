x
Cumming Aquatic Center opens its pool to the public

Aquatic Center announces leisure pool hours for the summer.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming Aquatic Center opened its doors on Tuesday, June 16th to the public after being closed since March due to the coronavirus.

RELATED: Why are many neighborhood pools still closed?

CAC (Cumming Aquatic Center) will invite residents to enjoy the leisure pool on a first come first serve basis with limited hours and capacity (no more than 200 people per session).

  • Monday & Tuesday
    • Session 1: 10:00 am – 1:30 pm
    • Session 2: 2:30 – 6:00 pm
  • Wednesday
    • One Session: 2:30-6:00pm
  • Thursday & Friday
    • Session 1: 10:00 am – 1:30 pm
      • Session 2: 2:30 – 6:00 pm
  • Saturday
    • Session 1: 10:00 am – 1:30 pm
    • Session 2: 2:30 – 6:00 pm
  • Sunday
    • One Session: 1:00 – 5:00 pm.

The center will also implement the following safety protocols and procedures:

  • All staff and guests will be screened upon arrival and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC in order to keep everyone healthy and safe.
  • Guests are encouraged to shower at home and limit use of the locker rooms.
  • Guests are encouraged to wear face masks when out of the pool.
  • Only 3 swimmers per lane or one family of 4 will be permitted in each Competition Pool lane.
  • Lifejackets and Deck Furniture will be available to the public and sanitized.
  • CAC staff will be scheduled to clean/sanitize all surfaces hourly or as needed.
  • The Concession Stand will be open (some items may be limited initially)
  • Cabanas are available for rental (maximum group size of 39 per cabana).
  • Proper chemical levels will continue to be maintained in the pools and water tests will be checked twice as often. The CDC reports that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transferred through properly maintained swimming pool water.

CAC has been opened since June 2011 and has two indoor pools -- a 50-meter competition pool and a 25-yard instructional pool. The outdoor leisure pool is open during the summer, from May through September, and features a slide, a lazy river, and a play structure for children. The outdoor area also features four cabanas for birthday parties and three giant umbrellas for shade.

