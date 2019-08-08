CUMMING, Ga. — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. That’s according to the Red Cross website. Thankfully, blood drives are held on a regular basis, in many parts of the country. This week, Beaver Toyota of Cumming hosted a drive.

“Once a quarter, we set up a blood drive here at the dealership,” Patrick Abad, the general manager, said. “We have people from the community plus we have 150 employees, so I know [the Red Cross] leave[s] here full.”

In July, the American Red Cross declared a national emergency blood shortage. They said they currently have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, and less than two-day supply of the critical Type O blood.

That emergency has been extended through August.

RELATED: Red Cross extends emergency call for blood donations through August

Abad says they recognize the importance of having an adequate blood supply, and they’re happy to help.



“It's never possible to have too much blood,” Abad said. “There's always a need. There's a need for all types of blood.”

To find a blood drive near you, click here.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.

STORIES FROM FORSYTH COUNTY:

Forsyth County Democrats make a statement about gun views

Cumming Mayor: ‘People have wanted this for so long…and they're finally getting it’

Forsyth County father dedicates song to daughter with Down syndrome