CUMMING, Ga. — A beauty supply store employee was sprayed with pepper spray on Monday following an attempted fraudulent purchase.

Officers with the Cumming Police Department responded to the Ulta Beauty Store on Market Place Boulevard before 8 pm. According to police, one of the cashiers was sprayed with mace before the suspect ran from the store.

The building was evacuated and ventilated by Forsyth County Fire personnel. Ulta was back open shortly after the incident. Police say there were no serious injuries, posting to their social media pages, "Tis the season for theft and mischief".

Officials with the Police Department have not confirmed whether the suspect has been located and/or arrested.

