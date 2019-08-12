CUMMING, Ga. — Crowds packed both sides of Tribble Gap and Castleberry roads on Saturday, as floats made their way from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds for the Second Annual Cumming Christmas Parade.

Festivities kicked off earlier in the day with a Jingle Jog 5K. The race started and finished at the parking lot across from the Cumming fairgrounds. Shortly after, floats carrying community leaders, members of businesses and local groups made their way from Forsyth Central High School to the fairgrounds where vendors and Christmas lights welcomed community members. The Christmas festival culminated with a tree lighting ceremony and photos with Santa.

Scenes from the Cumming Christmas Parade

The city partnered with The Place of Forsyth asking those who attended the festival to bring new, unwrapped gifts for children ages infant through 18 years. The donations will go towards the local nonprofit’s annual “Holiday House” that allows families in need to have the dignity of choosing their own Christmas gifts.

Want more Cumming new? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Forsyth County students give the 'greatest gift' to special education

Marietta welcomes Santa, lights tree in Square