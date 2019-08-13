CUMMING, Ga. — As you drive down East Main Street through downtown Cumming, you may notice the lights on at the historic Sinclair Gas Station. While you won’t be able to fill up here, you will be able to light up.

The 1930’s iconic building has been transformed into an old school cigar shop offering premium smokes, beer, and wine on tap.

The iconic and long-vacant Sinclair gas station has been in existence since the 1930s near the downtown square. One of the owners, Carter Patterson said the city was extremely supportive of the restoration. "Since it is a historic building, we did have to work around some strict parameters. The city has helped us every step of the way to get the doors open," he said.

Patterson said their goal was to change as little as possible about the building, while updating cosmetics and appliances.

The building has two rooms with one seating area, a bar and several humidor cases. There is also an outdoor seating area, in addition to a garage door to open the lounge room to the outside.

The shop had its grand opening Sunday, August 11 welcoming hundreds of visitors for a celebration of BBQ and Hogwash beer.

You can visit Cumming Cigar Company Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

