CUMMING, Ga. — Yard Mutts is unveiling the first piece of artwork on their dog mural as a part of the dog daycare's student artist scholarship project. The pet daycare business hopes to cover their entire indoor facility with artwork by local high school students, selecting a new artist each year to add on to the mural.

The inaugural student selected for the project was former Forsyth Central High school student, Kaitlyn Anderson. The high school senior, at the time, incorporated some of the daycare's most loyal pets into the 6-by-9 mural in Yard Mutts’s main indoor play space.

With her selection, Anderson received a $1,500 college scholarship from Yard Mutts. The recent graduate started college this fall at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University in Savannah.

Yard Mutts owner, Abbey Freeman, says she knew Anderson would be the perfect person to start the mural, "she had worked with us and knew many of the pets and I knew how talented she was as an artist."

Freeman says that Anderson sent her the design and she couldn't have been more thrilled, "I told her it was perfect and don't change a thing."

The owner of the dog daycare service says she wanted to find a way to thank local Forsyth for getting them open earlier this year in April, "I wanted to incorporate the local dogs that make up our community while giving local students a scholarship opportunity, because everyone that helped open Yard Mutts was a Forsyth County resident."

Yard Mutts will begin accepting applications this December for their next student artist. Freeman says she intends for their entire indoor facility to be covered with local student artwork, "my dream is for this whole room to be covered in the dogs that play and live here in Forsyth County."

Interested Forsyth county high school students can contact Yard Mutts at (404) 480-4817 for more submission information.

