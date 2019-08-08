CUMMING, Ga. — The City of Cumming welcomed hundreds Tuesday morning to their 75 acres construction site off of Canton Highway, as the mayor and other city leaders officially broke ground on the Cumming City Center.

The event included a brief speech by Mayor Troy Brumbalow, before concluding with a group of involved parties digging into a mound of clay with gold painted shovels. Refreshments, donuts and cupcakes were served during the ceremony with most in attendance gathering under a tent. A representative from the Governor’s office was in attendance, in place of Governor Brian Kemp. Mayor Brumbalow says he has been on the phone with Governor Kemp since the birth of the project, “I call him while he’s making dinner at home to discuss the project details. He has always been available for me and so supportive of the City Center.”

Mayor Brumbalow says they expect to begin construction spring of 2020 and hope to have the center complete by the summer of 2021. The development is expected to include a variety of dining options, as well as mini golf and other community attractions.

