CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County man is behind bars after he was arrested for child molestation, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

51-year-old Christopher Ingram was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of child molestation against a victim that is "known to the suspect", according to Staci Miller with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Ingram is a current resident of Cumming. No other details about the alleged abuse or the child involved have been released. Miller said the sheriff’s office could not release further information because of the nature of the case.

The 51-year-old is currently being held in jail without bond.

