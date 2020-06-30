x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

mynews

Cumming man killed in weekend crash

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are investigating whether a medical event could be the cause of the crash.

CUMMING, Ga. — According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a single-vehicle accident left a Cumming resident dead over the weekend.

FCSO Public Information Officer Stacie Miller says that a dispatch team was called out to Keith Bridge Road on June 25 regarding a phone call from OnStar about a single-car accident. Deputies responded to the crash between Leland Drive and Burma Road around 7 pm.

Upon arrival, Miller says deputies attempted life-saving measures on the driver which were unsuccessful. The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The case remains on-going, however investigators believe a medical event could be the cause of the crash. 

Want more Cumming News? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED HEADLINES: 

Arrest made in Gwinnett hit-and-run accident that seriously injured motorcyclist

Gwinnett Police search for hit and run driver that sent motorcyclist to the hospital

Father and 13-year-old son victims of hit-and-run in Cumming