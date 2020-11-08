Cumming mayor, fire chief, and sheriff face off on the mound

City of Cumming hosts softball tournament to back the blue.

CUMMING, Ga. — Next month, City of Cumming leaders will put on their cleats and grab their gloves to support area first responders.

The city announced on Monday that they would be hosting a 'Black the Blue' softball tournament to raise money for local law enforcement. The tournament will be held on September 26th at Central Park starting at 11:00 am. City officials say they expect the event to last all day until about 7pm.

The tournament will feature four teams including one captained by Mayor Troy Brumbalow, Sheriff Ron Freeman, Fire Chief Barry Head, and the Patriots. The four teams will battle for the Back the Blue Crown.