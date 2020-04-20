CUMMING, Ga. — Drive-by birthday caravans have become very popular, ever since social distancing guidelines were put in place due to the coronavirus. But the mayor of Cumming decided to take it one step further for his 4-year-old neighbor.

Liam Hirst celebrated his birthday last week in his front yard with his parents and family, but within minutes he was greeted by his very own parade complete with sirens, fire trucks, and candy.

"His mom posted in our neighborhood Facebook group asking for neighbors to drive by and wish Liam a 'happy birthday'....I'm just happy I knew the right people to make it an even bigger birthday for him," said Mayor Troy Brumbalow.

Given that one of the family’s neighbors is Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, the Hirst family ended up with a little more than they were expecting. When Mayor Brumbalow heard about little Liam’s birthday request, he decided to organize a mini birthday parade.

Just after 5 pm on April 16, Liam, his mom and dad, and grandmother gathered in the family’s front yard for the surprise. The parade was led by Mayor Brumbalow and his wife, Jodie, in their Little Tow Mater golf cart, followed by several Cumming Police Department vehicles, Fire Department Forsyth County vehicles, and numerous friends and neighbors.

Liam's mother, Carla Hirst says she has never seen a community be so involved.

"I am not originally from here, but the outpouring of the support we get from our neighbors is just incredible," added Carla.

