Cumming prepares for Juneteenth celebrations

Community Remembrance Project will be held Friday, Juneteenth event will be held at fairgrounds on Saturday.

CUMMING, Ga. — Two events will take place this weekend in Forsyth County to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Residents will be able to learn about the history and context of the event Friday night at Fowler Park. The event begins at 5:30 pm and is being planned by the Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County. The free event will also feature a moderated panel titled, "Courageous Conversations". Black-owned food truck, BBQ Heaven will also be on-site offering food from $10 to $15.

On Saturday, Forsyth County United will hold a Juneteenth event at the Cumming Fairgrounds from 4-8 pm. The free event will feature food trucks (food for purchase), a kids zone, speakers, music and vendors.

Organizers say the event is designed to be a celebration, as well as a place for the Forsyth community to educate and enact change. They will have information booths, with petitions for everyone to learn more about how they can create change in Forsyth County.

