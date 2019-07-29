CUMMING, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy will now be the first Catholic private school in Forsyth County to offer students with disabilities a specialized learning program through Senate Bill 10.

The bill enables schools to offer specialized education for students with learning disabilities like Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, and ADHD. While several public schools in the Forsyth County area are certified through this bill and offer this program, it is uncommon that a private school would provide the program. Through the bill, Pinecrest Academy will be able to present families looking for a specialized learning program the chance to attend Pinecrest on a scholarship.

Pinecrest Academy

Dr. Alice Murphy, the coordinator of PARC Learning Support Program at Pinecrest and the leader behind the initiative says students with learning disabilities can attend Pinecrest with the confidence that their individual learning needs will be met, "we believe that no matter the child's background, they should be able to get a program like this at a school like ours. Through SB10, Pinecrest will be able to offer an unsurpassed Catholic education to a more diverse student population."

There are other private schools in the Metro Atlanta area who are also SB10 approved including Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta, and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School in Fayetteville.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.

Forsyth County deputies set to show they protect and serve... popsicles

Seniors flock to Forsyth County

Back to school dates for metro Atlanta and surrounding counties