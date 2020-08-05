Mother's Day Meals: Treat mom and support local in Cumming

Here's some spots that are offering mother's day meals sure to impress the woman in your life.

CUMMING, Ga. — With Mother’s Day quickly approaching on Sunday, several Cumming restaurants will be serving up special meals created just for mom.

While the cut to order Marie's Italian Deli's brunch special has passed, they are offering grab and go meals that you can treat mom with including Lasagna, Baked Rigatoni, Eggplant Parm, Chicken Alfredo & Shells with Sweet Sausage & Rosa Sauce. The bundles are also served with your choice of wine and slice of cake (chocolate, lemon blueberry or Italian creme) along with a large house salad & a loaf of our Italian bread for $39.99.

Cherry Street Brewing will have their taproom open this weekend featuring mimosa and bloody mary specials. Staff says that all service will be conducted inside at the counter to ensure safety for employees and guests. The taproom will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 pm. The restaurant is offering several mother's day specials including brisket, smoked salmon, lox and bagel, chicken salad, and turkey and dressing plate.

You have until Saturday to place your order for Branchwater's mother's day special which will include a charcuterie board, salad, choice of entree, and dessert.

While Socks' Love Barbecue is not offering a mother's day specific meal, it is selling an array of pink apparel including t-shirts and hats.

Pickup is available all weekend long for Marlow's Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner specials which include an appetizer, entree, and cocktail of your choice.

Black Diamond Grill is offering a complete meal for mom including glazed baked ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans with garlic butter, yeast rolls with butter. The restaurant has also partnered with Forsyth County's Warbington Farms to ensure the freshest strawberries for a luscious and light strawberry shortcake dessert.

Tam’s BackStage is offering a baked salmon family meal for $49.99 and surf and turf family meal featuring prime rib and lobster tails for $89.99. The meals, which can feed up to four people, also include the option of a caesar or house salad, baked or sweet potato or roasted vegetables.

Tam’s Tupelo, has a prime rib, scallops, and jambalaya family meals available for $79.99 and $59.99. Each comes with a choice of salad, homemade sweet potato biscuit and honey butter.

Mellow Mushroom Cumming is offering customers who buy a $50 gift card, $5 of their next visit for their 'Mellow Mom' special.

